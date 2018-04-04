First Bank Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.



Event: Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2018 When: Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784 855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada) 412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Peter Cahill, Executive Vice President and CLO will provide an overview of first quarter 2018 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company's first quarter results will be released after the market closes on April 23, 2018, and will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company's website.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Trevose, Doylestown, Warminster, Bensalem and Levittown, Pennsylvania. With $1.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FRBA".

CONTACT: Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO

(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com