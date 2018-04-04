EY Announces Al Manbeian and Ryan Gibbons of GPS Capital Markets as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award finalists in the Utah Region

SALT LAKE CITY, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY today announced that Al Manbeian and Ryan Gibbons of GPS Capital Markets are finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Awards in the Utah Region. As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

"We are grateful to be named as finalists by the judges of the Entrepreneur Of The Year program. It has been a privilege to offer GPS' value proposition alongside such a talented team of employees. We consider it an honor to be among such a select group of entrepreneurs," said Al Manbeian, Managing Partner and Founder of GPS Capital Markets.

Al Manbeian and Ryan Gibbons were selected as finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special black-tie Gala on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

To learn more about the Utah program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/utah_region. Join the conversation on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYSLC.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

