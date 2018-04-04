Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Ranks Among the Top Five Percent of Real Estate Companies on Florida's Emerald Coast and Honors Top Destin Real Estate Producers

Destin, Florida, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The real estate market in and around Destin, Florida continues to show strong growth. Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Real Estate Division, which is now listed among the top five percent of real estate companies on the Emerald Coast for sales according to the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors® (ECAR), is experiencing this growth first hand. In fact, the Newman-Dailey sales team ended last year with real estate sales increasing 40 percent in 2017 over 2016 sales. In addition, the team closed 190 real estate transactions last year, a 39 percent increase over the previous year, and increased the number of listings posted by 22 percent. As part of recognizing the steady growth and record-setting year, Newman-Dailey awarded Real Estate Agents Shannyn Stevenson and Heather Green as the Top Producers of the Year. Shannyn Stevenson was the Top Sales Agent and Heather Green earned Top Listing Agent.



"We are very proud of our real estate division, which now ranks in the top five percent of real estate companies in the Destin area," said Newman-Dailey Founder/CEO Jeanne Dailey. "Shannyn and Heather are shining examples of our team's dedication and commitment to clients. Their achievements are directly attributed to their determination and passion to serve clients and proactively champion real estate transactions from listing to closing."

Achieving top sales agent of the year, Shannyn Stevenson knows the Gulf Coast. From Destin to Rosemary Beach, she understands the market and helps clients select the best investment property for their budget and lifestyle. Specializing in buying and selling rental investments and second homes, Shannyn has achieved great success putting together deals in the midst of ever-changing market conditions.

"I've discovered that many people don't know how active our agents are in the market," said Stevenson. "We're actually out in the field for our clients seven days a week, in good weather and bad. I'm relentless when it comes to finding the right investment and helping my clients close the deal."

As the top listing agent of the year, Heather Green uses statistics and market trends to achieve top values for her clients, which in turn has made her one of the leading real estate agents on the Emerald Coast. With a family history of success in residential and commercial real estate, Heather is a natural at helping clients achieve their investment goals.



"My extensive sales background has carried over to my real estate career and I pride myself on getting my clients top dollar when selling their properties," said Green.



Experts forecast that the Destin real estate market will remain strong. In fact, ECAR monthly market detail report for single-family home closings in January and February are up an average of 14.45 percent in 2018 over 2017 and new listings are up and an average of 11 percent year over year.



Founded in 1985, the Newman-Dailey Real Estate Division brings more than 30 years experience in buying and selling real estate along Florida's Emerald Coast. For more information on buying or selling real estate in Northwest Florida, visit DestinSales.com.

