AmeraMex International Inks a Two-year Rental Agreement Netting $288,000

CHICO, Calif., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and tactical military vehicles, entered into a Rent-to-Purchase Agreement netting over $288,000 during the life of the Agreement.



Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company's customer will pay AmeraMex $12,000 per month for a loaded container handler. At the end of the Agreement, the customer has the option to purchase the equipment.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "This is the second loaded container purchased by the customer and based on our conservation, the customer is considering the replacement of seven old container handlers with seven newly refurbished ones. We are providing a bid for the equipment."

About AmeraMex

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

