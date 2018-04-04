Market Overview

Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 04, 2018 10:00am   Comments
HERSHEY, Pa., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its first-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its first-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases.html

FINANCIAL CONTACT:
Melissa Poole
717-534-7556

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennifer Sniderman
717-534-6275

