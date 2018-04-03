Michael Kappel Joins MotivAction

MINNEAPOLIS, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotivAction, a global leader in performance improvement is pleased to announce the recent hire of Michael Kappel, who joins the MotivAction team as a Business Development Director, based in Minneapolis, MN.



Michael brings nineteen years of hospitality, sales and marketing leadership to MotivAction through previous roles at Hyatt, Starwood, and most recently IHG's InterContinental brand. "It's an exciting time to be a part of MotivAction and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to showcase my experience with sales incentives and employee engagement," says Kappel.

"Michael brings a unique skillset to the business and a long history of client service and driving business results," says Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President of Business Development, MotivAction. "His expertise and track record will help us continue our goal of achieving results through people."

