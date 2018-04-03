Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter Conference Call on the Web

TULSA, Okla., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s (NYSE:HP) second quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Juan Pablo Tardio, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Manager of Investor Relations.



What: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s Second Quarter Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed. When: 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Thursday, April 26, 2018 Where: http://www.hpinc.com How: Log on to http://www.hpinc.com then click on "For Our INVESTORS" Questions: Investor Relations, 918-588-5190

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is primarily a contract drilling company. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's existing fleet included 350 U.S. land rigs, 38 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for one year on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s website at http://www.hpinc.com under "Audio Archives," which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website by clicking on "For Our INVESTORS."



This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release and conference call, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant's future financial position, operations outlook, business strategy, budgets, projected costs and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

