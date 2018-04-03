California Energy Commission and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Co-Locate Zero-Emission Infrastructure Technology Manufacturing Workshop at the 2018 ACT Expo

Santa Monica, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America's leading conference and expo on real-world applications of the latest advanced transportation technologies, today announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) will host a workshop to explore opportunities for the state to bring zero-emission infrastructure technology manufacturing to California. The workshop will be held in conjunction with the 2018 ACT Expo on Friday, May 4th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach, California.

The concept for the workshop was borne out of California's goal to have five million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030, which in turn compels a need to assess infrastructure supply chains that will support these vehicles. As the state looks to zero-emission vehicles as a means to achieve its air quality and climate protection goals, California is also focused on fostering economic and job growth.

"With California's ambitious target of deploying 5 million zero-emission vehicles over the next 12 years, the state faces a daunting task of building—and in many cases, financing—the infrastructure to support the steadily increasing demand," said Erik Neandross, CEO at GNA, the producers of ACT Expo. "We are pleased in have CEC and NREL co-locate this timely workshop to discuss ways the state can accelerating ZEV infrastructure growth while focusing on creating real jobs here in California."

Through a series of roundtable discussions, the workshop aims to:

Gain insight from experts at electric vehicle OEMs, EVSE suppliers, utilities, public agencies, workforce development organizations, and more

Capture lessons learned from companies manufacturing zero-emission infrastructure technology in California

Quantify opportunities for the establishment and growth of California zero-emission infrastructure technology manufacturing

Generate ideas to deploy and align funding incentives for effective and sustainable growth

Registration for the workshop is complimentary; however, seating is limited so advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.actexpo.com/cec-roundtable-discussion.

