Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. ("Unum Therapeutics") (NASDAQ:UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,770,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are approximately $69.2 million. Unum Therapeutics' common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "UMRX" on March 29, 2018.



Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the initial public offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as lead managers.

In addition to the shares sold in the initial public offering, Unum Therapeutics announced the concurrent sale of an additional 416,666 shares at the public offering price of $12.00, for gross proceeds of $5.0 million, in a private placement to Seattle Genetics, Inc., an existing shareholder of Unum Therapeutics. The sale of these shares of common stock is not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the shares are subject to a 180-day lock-up agreement.

A registration statement relating to the securities issued in the initial public offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (631) 274-2806.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics uses its proprietary antibody-coupled T cell receptor (ACTR) technology in combination with tumor-targeting antibodies to activate the body's own immune system to fight cancer. Unum Therapeutics is actively building a pipeline of ACTR programs in combination with a wide range of proprietary, tumor-targeting antibodies for use in both hematologic and solid tumor cancers. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Contact:

Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Christiana Stamoulis, +1-617-843-5352

christiana.stamoulis@unumrx.com