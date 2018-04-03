OMA appoints new Chief Financial Officer

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ:OMAB); (BMV:OMA), announced that its Board of Directors appointed Ruffo Pérez Pliego to be Chief Financial Officer; his appointment is effective today. Porfirio González, OMA's CEO, had exercised the CFO responsibilities on an interim basis.



Ruffo Pérez Pliego has more than 17 years' experience in the areas of corporate finance, debt and equity placements, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Pérez Pliego was CFO from 2010 to 2014 and CEO from 2014 to 2016 of Latin American Airports Holdings Ltd., which at the time owned Aerodom, a concessionaire of six airports in the Dominican Republic, and Inmobiliaria Fumisa, which leased substantially all the commercial spaces in the international wing of Terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport. Previously, he worked for nine years in the investment banking division of Credit Suisse. Mr. Pérez Pliego holds a B.A. from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

