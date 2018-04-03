Media Alert: RiskIQ Expands its Worldwide Threat Hunting Training Workshop Tour for Cybersecurity Analysts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the leader in digital threat management, today announced that due to the overwhelming demand from the cybersecurity community, it is expanding its "Can You Find the Threat" hands-on training workshop to include 8 cities in Q2. This nationwide cyber-training roadshow, which began in January 2018, reached eight cities and featured a program introducing security analysts to new threat hunting methodologies in a six-hour training session.



These workshops address the increasing demand for a skilled cybersecurity workforce amidst a national shortage of cybersecurity experts, which currently stands at 200,000 unfilled jobs nationwide, with a worldwide shortfall of 1.8 million expected by 2022.

The next stops in the series, featuring RiskIQ and several integration partners, include:



April 4, Santa Monica

Huntley Hotel

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom & ProtectWise





Palo Alto Networks HQ

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom & ProtectWise





NYU, Eisner & Lubin Auditorium

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom & ProtectWise





Babson College

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom & ProtectWise





DropBox HQ

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom & ProtectWise





Hilton Paris La Défense



Legends at Toyota Stadium

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom, ProtectWise & WhiteHat





Juban's Restaurant

Sponsors: RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Phantom & ProtectWise





Park Plaza London Waterloo

Additional sessions are currently being planned for Denver, Seattle and Phoenix, bringing the total number to 13. Along with RiskIQ, these sessions include partner sponsors Flashpoint, Phantom, SecureWise, and WhiteHat. Presentations will feature how these technologies work together to create one unified product, giving threat hunters the best way to manage and mitigate the digital threats that lie outside their firewall.



The majority of past attendees have especially enjoyed the many hands-on training exercises, as well as the chance to see solutions working seamlessly together. Here are several comments attendees have written about the workshops:

"The hands on examples and exercises were great! The entire event was very well prepared, and it wasn't at all ‘salesy'. It was very useful to see all of the tools working together."



"The exercises were really cool! I learned several technical hunting techniques I have never heard of being used."



"The best part was getting exposure to technologies I hadn't seen before, and having a chance to try them out."

All sessions are free of charge and include complimentary breakfast and lunch. They last from 8:30 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. and offer 6 CPE credits.

To find out more about each of these sessions, please click here.

