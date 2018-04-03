Perceptron Schedules Fiscal Third-Quarter 2018 Conference Call/Webcast for May 8, 2018

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, will hold its conference call/webcast to discuss financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 8, at 10:00 AM (ET). Perceptron plans to release financial results for the third quarter after the market closes on Monday, May 7.



The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast investors.perceptron.com on the Event page Conference Call 877-317-6789 (domestic callers) or 412-317-6789 (international callers) Conference ID 10118897

A replay will be posted to the Company's website after the conference call concludes.



About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

