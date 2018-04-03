FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 11, 2018

Release of First Quarter 2018 Results on April 25, 2018

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced today that it will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario at The Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto-Dominion Centre. D. Scott Patterson, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jeremy Rakusin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the meeting. The presentation will be audio webcast live at 4:00pm ET and can be accessed at the Company's website at Firstservice.com in the "Investors" section under the tab "Newsroom". A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company's website for access at a later date.

FirstService also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018 will be issued by press release on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, President & CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. The number to use for this call is toll-free 1) 1-888-241-0551 or 2) 647-427-3415 for international callers. The conference call will also be accessible on our website at Firstservice.com in the "Investors" section under the "Newsroom" tab. For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 5635598. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates US$1.7 billion in annual revenues and has more than 19,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Subordinate Voting Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV".

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com .

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

President & CEO

(416) 960-9500

Jeremy Rakusin

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500