Fairmount Santrol Announces Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHESTERLAND, Ohio, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) announced today that it expects to release its first-quarter 2018 earnings before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on May 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Jenniffer Deckard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Biehl, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, FairmountSantrol.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the call. The call can also be accessed live by dialing (833) 287-7902 or, for international callers, (647) 689-4466. The conference ID for the call is 7167028. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 7167028. The replay of the call will be available through May 10, 2018.

Fairmount Santrol is a leading provider of high-performance sand and sand-based product solutions used by oil and gas exploration and production companies to enhance the productivity of their wells.

