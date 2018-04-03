Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Henry Schein securities between March 7, 2013 and February 12, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/HSIC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

HSIC@hbsslaw.com.

On February 12, 2018, the United States Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced it sued Henry Schein and two other dental supply companies.

The FTC charges the Company: (a) illegally restrained price competition for dental products in the United States; (b) distorted prices and undermined the ability of independent dentists to obtain lower prices and discounts for dental products; (c) deprived independent dentists of the benefits of vigorous price and service competition among full-service, national dental distributors; (d) unreasonably reduced output of dental products to dental buying groups; and (e) eliminated or reduced the competitive bidding process for sales to these buying groups.

This news drove the price of Henry Schein shares down $4.79, or about 6.6%, to close at $67.39 on February 13, 2018.

"Henry Schein investors have suffered enormous losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein. "We're focused on Defendants' statements to investors about the Company's revenues and purported industry competition."

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Henry Schein should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

