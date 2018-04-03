Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Akorn, Inc. to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Akorn securities between March 1, 2017 and February 26, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AKRX

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AKRX@hbsslaw.com.

On April 24, 2017 Defendants announced Akorn agreed to a merger with Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ("Fresenius").

Then, on February 26, 2018, Fresenius announced it is investigating Akorn's alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements and that the merger's consummation may be affected if the probe yielded evidence of wrongdoing.

This news drove the price of Akorn shares down $11.63, or over 38%, to close at $18.65 per share on February 27, 2018.

"Akorn investors have suffered enormous losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein. "We're focused on Defendants' disclosures that may relate to the subject of the Fresenius investigation."

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Akorn should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

