Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:00 A.M. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 7186786. The call will be available for replay through May 16, 2018 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 7186786.

This call is also being webcast by CCBN and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties' Investor Relations website at http://rymanhp.com. The webcast is being distributed over CCBN's Investor Distribution Network to both institutional and individual investors. Individual investors can listen to the call through CCBN's individual investor center or by visiting any of the investor sites in CCBN's Individual Investor Network. Institutional investors can access the call via CCBN's password-protected event management site, StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com).

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room overflow hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand. The company also is a joint venture partner in Opry City Stage, the Opry's first home away from home, in Times Square. For additional information about Ryman Hospitality Properties, visit www.rymanhp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti

President and Chief Financial Officer

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

615-316-6588

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

Todd Siefert

Vice President of Corporate Finance & Treasurer

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

615-316-6344

tsiefert@rymanhp.com

Media Contacts:

Brian Abrahamson

Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6302

babrahamson@rymanhp.com

Robert Winters or Sam Gibbons

Alpha IR Group

(929) 266-6315 or (312) 445-2874

robert.winters@alpha-ir.com; sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com