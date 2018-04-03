Jeff Carbeck Joins 10EQS as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10EQS, a company that orchestrates comprehensive crowd-based solutions for consultancies and global enterprises, today announced the appointment of Jeff Carbeck as Chief Executive Officer.



In this capacity, Carbeck will lead the company on its mission to achieve global growth and shape the future of work.



"The 10EQS platform has already shown an ability to provide solutions globally to complex problems for consultancies, investors, governments, NGOs and global enterprises," Carbeck said. "The next step is to accelerate the growth and impact of our platform, and continuously expand its capabilities through the further integration of emerging technologies."

Prior to joining 10EQS Carbeck built and led the Global Advanced Materials and Manufacturing practice at Deloitte Consulting. He started his career in academia as Professor of Chemical Engineering at Princeton University. After leaving academia he co-founded and built a series of businesses enabled by emerging technologies. Carbeck works closely with the World Economic Forum, serving on a number of Global Councils.

"We are excited to have Jeff lead the team at 10EQS" said Barry Salzberg, former Global CEO, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and current Board Chairman for 10EQS. "He brings a wealth of experience that will propel our expansion with professional services firms and commercial organizations."

About 10EQS

10EQS provides a crowdsourced collaboration platform that enables the quick assembly of teams uniquely suited to solve a particular problem, to answer a set of complex questions, or develop and implement a new solution. This approach accelerates the speed, enhances the quality, and improves the efficiency of complex problem solving and solutions implementation. 10EQS unleashes the expertise, experience and creativity of today's 500+ million electronically accessible people that form the global professional crowd. Learn more at: https://www.10EQS.com .

