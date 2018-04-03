Profile Products Acquires Southern Athletic Fields

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profile Products ("Profile" or the "Company"), the leader in solutions for soil modification, erosion control and plant establishment, announces the acquisition of Southern Athletic Fields ("SAF"). The acquisition of SAF complements and strengthens Profile's presence and offerings in the sports field construction and maintenance industry through the Company's Turface Athletics business, further expanding Turface's market leading position.

Turface Athletics Logo









Headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, SAF has supported athletic field maintenance for more than 20 years with a comprehensive product line that includes field conditioners, mound clays, infield mixes and field accessories. With a primary foothold in the southeast region, SAF has a growing presence across the U.S. providing quality materials and accessories for athletic fields of all levels. Profile will continue to leverage the high-quality products and brands that SAF has developed.

"We are excited to welcome the entire SAF team to the Profile Products family. Under the direction of Bill Marbet and Jason Lovell, SAF has excelled in the field maintenance industry with their outstanding level of expertise and customer service. The team brings decades of experience and exceptional industry relationships, and everyone at Profile is excited to be working together," said Jim Tanner, President & CEO of Profile Products.

The acquisition of SAF will add significant synergies to both the Turface and SAF brands, providing customers with access to the best sports field products available. Additionally, customers will benefit from an improved level of support as sales and customer service resources are combined.

"In the coming months it will be business as usual for SAF and Turface as we work together to combine our strengths to continue delivering excellent products and customer service," said Joe Betulius, Vice President of Marketing of Profile Products. "The SAF infield mix and accessory business complements the existing line of Turface products, and the acquisition enables Profile to leverage the strengths in both organizations' production facilities."

Together, Turface Athletics and SAF will deliver unparalleled service and quality products that enable groundskeepers, coaches and volunteers to maintain safe and playable sports fields.

###

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, IL, Profile Products LLC offers environmentally sound, site-specific solutions including soil modification, erosion control and plant establishment. As the leading manufacturer of hydraulically-applied mulch and additives, as well as biotic and ceramic conditioners to amend soil, Profile offers on-site solutions and consultation to architects, land planners, contractors, developers and municipalities.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb4b1e8c-9c15-4c04-b26a-12ae28df70ed

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65a13574-ef20-475c-a0b2-ac8e0f339c31

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/432c3cda-13d3-454d-84ef-9cd97e4332bb

Katie Ray 480-426-8204 kray@elevationb2b.com Jeff Langner Profile Products 847-215-3427 JLangner@profileproducts.com