Data Foundry Promotes Internally to Fill Two New C-Suite Positions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Foundry, a premier Texas colocation provider with a global network, is pleased to announce the promotion of two executive team members and long-time employees: Cameron Wynne and Mark Noonan. Cameron Wynne has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Noonan has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. These are both new positions for the company that developed out of the need for a larger executive team to support the companies growing operations.

In the last few years Data Foundry constructed new data centers in Austin and Houston, and added new services to its managed services portfolio, including cloud storage, managed back up and structured cabling.

"The entire Data Foundry staff played a role in these expansions, and we continue to promote from within as we bring in new team members to serve our growing customer base," says President Shane Menking.

Cameron Wynne has been with Data Foundry for 17 years, previously serving as the company's vice president of operations. Before joining Data Foundry, Wynne worked as an IT consultant for PwC and Cap Gemini. Mark Noonan has been with the company for 18 years, previously serving as the vice president of sales. Prior to joining Data Foundry, Noonan was a member of Dell's enterprise sales team. Both men have been indispensable to making the company what it is today.

"Mark and Cameron are both industry veterans who have made invaluable contributions to the company. Cameron has played a key role in the design and development of our purpose-built data centers and the formation of thorough operating procedures. Mark has long received recognition for his leadership in sales and business development, and has contributed significantly to our growth from a single data center to multiple facilities with a global network," says Menking.

About Data Foundry

Founded in 1994, Data Foundry is a privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas that owns and operates purpose-built, carrier-neutral data centers, providing colocation, disaster recovery and managed services for enterprises across a variety of industries. The company's premier data centers are supported by onsite technicians, security, and support staff 24x7x365. Data Foundry operates a global network with colocation presences for deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.datafoundry.com.

