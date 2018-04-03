Nasdaq Hosted 2nd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced the conclusion of its Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference on March 21, 2018. In collaboration with BNY Mellon Depositary Receipts, Nasdaq welcomed select BNY Mellon Level I ADR Issuers from Australia and New Zealand to present their current state of business to a broad audience, including potential investors. The Conference also provided individual and institutional investors an opportunity to engage with CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from a wide range of sectors globally.

The presentation content is available at links below. Presenting companies include:

Full Conference

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/orbxhauh

Spark New Zealand Ltd.

(NZX:SPK), (OTC:SPKKY)

Simon Moutter – Managing Director

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o6ydvbf3

St. Barbara Ltd. – Australia

(ASX:SBM), (OTC:STBMY)

Bob Vassie – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/q7332goe

CSL Limited – Australia

(ASX:CSL), (OTC:CSLLY)

David Lamont – Chief Financial Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ncgcerb2

Lynas Corporation Ltd. – Australia

(ASX:LYC), (OTC:LYSDY)

Amanda Lacaze – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/877wmvak

Chorus Ltd.

(NSX:CNU), (OTC:CHRYY)

Kate McKenzie – Chief Executive Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o9t5s5d3

Northern Star Resources Limited - Australia

(ASX:NST), (OTC:NESRF)

Bill Beament – Executive Chairman

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tknhejhh

Starpharma Holdings – Australia

(ASX:SPL), (OTC:SPHRY)

Dr. Jackie Fairley – Chief Executive Officer and President

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qdcoump5

Nasdaq International is a designation. The companies are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The U.S. shares will continue to trade on the OTC.

About The Nasdaq International Designation

The Nasdaq International Designation program is designed for non-U.S.-based companies that have Level I American Depository Receipts or shares that trade in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. The program offers a unique partnership with Nasdaq that provides member companies with Nasdaq's robust visibility offering, which allows for greater access to U.S. investors and can potentially increase liquidity. The Nasdaq International Designation is home to a diverse range of companies in innovative industries across the globe. Total Market Cap of Member Companies exceeds $175B and program members hail from Australia, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., and the Netherlands.

Members of the program were invited to the Nasdaq MarketSite this past year with the opportunity to amplify their brand activities through different channels. In 2018, we look forward to helping our members grow their brands, increase liquidity and shape their personal messages to the investment community.

If you are interested in Nasdaq International Designation Program, learn more here.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

