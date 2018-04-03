Colliers International Acquires Dominant Market Leader in Utah

TORONTO and SALT LAKE CITY, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) today announced it has acquired the operations of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, which will be rebranded as Colliers International | Utah ("Colliers Utah"), in partnership with the senior leadership of the business. Founded in 1998, Colliers Utah's 200 professionals provide investment sales, lease brokerage, property management and consulting and advisory services to local, regional, national and global clients from four offices throughout the region and is the dominant market player in commercial real estate services in the State. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"Our new partnership in Utah provides Colliers with another market-leading platform, this time in the fast-growing Intermountain Region," said Marty Pupil, Colliers International President | U.S. Brokerage. "Adding this outstanding business and highly successful group of real estate professionals will enable Colliers to better serve our clients regionally, nationally and internationally."

"Our core principles and values align perfectly with the entrepreneurial culture and focus on service excellence exemplified by Colliers' spirit of enterprise," said Brandon D. Fugal, Chairman and lead partner of Colliers Utah. "As part of the Colliers International global brand and platform, we can leverage our collective scale, resources and international infrastructure to continue our growth, and accelerate the success of our clients and professionals."

"This addition is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions that we have completed in the U.S., all of which have strengthened and diversified our operations to better serve our clients," said Dylan Taylor, President and COO of Colliers International. "Our objective continues to be elevating the Colliers International platform as the global firm of choice for successful organizations anywhere they do business, and for professionals who thrive within an enterprising and entrepreneurial culture."

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is an industry-leading real estate services company with a global brand operating in 69 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000 skilled professionals serving clients in the world's most important markets. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers has also been ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

