Code Dx Enterprise Wins Two Info Security Product Guide's 2018 Global Excellence Awards

NORTHPORT, N.Y., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Dx, Inc., provider of an award-winning application security solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and management of software vulnerabilities, today announced that Code Dx Enterprise has been name a winner in two categories for the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards. It won Gold in the Application Security Products category, and Silver in the Vulnerability, Assessment, Remediation, and Management category. Code Dx was recognized in 2016 with the Silver award in the Startup of the Year category.



"We are proud to have our Application Vulnerability Manager, Code Dx Enterprise, recognized as an industry-leading application security product in two categories this year," said Anita D'Amico, Ph.D., CEO of Code Dx. "We are focused on helping software developers and security analysts make their software as secure as possible. Code Dx Enterprise combines and correlates different AppSec testing tools and techniques under one vulnerability management tool, providing an easy and affordable way to streamline the AppSec testing process."

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. Dr. D'Amico will be at the red-carpet Awards Ceremony and Dinner on April 16, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif. to accept both awards.

About Code Dx

Code Dx, Inc. is a provider of an award-winning application security solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and management of software vulnerabilities. The Code Dx Enterprise solution integrates the results of multiple static, dynamic, and interactive Application Security Testing (AST) tools, third-party component analyzers, threat modeling tools, and manual reviews into a consolidated set of results for quick and easy triage, prioritization, and remediation. The core technology was partially funded by Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology (DHS S&T) to help secure the nation's software supply chain. For more information, please visit www.codedx.com or contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or at Info@CodeDx.com.

