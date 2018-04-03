Day & Zimmermann Acquires M2 Services, a Leader in Aviation and Vehicle Heavy Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

CHANTILLY, Va., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day & Zimmermann announced the acquisition of M2 Services Corporation, a leader in aviation and vehicle heavy maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). The added MRO services will expand upon Day & Zimmermann's existing Operations & Maintenance Solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies. The private financial transaction closed March 30, 2018 and terms will not be disclosed.

M2 Services Corporation (M2), headquartered in McKinney, Texas, provides aviation and vehicle heavy maintenance, modification, painting, component repair, and overhaul services. M2 serves a variety of customers including the Department of Defense, Army, Navy, Air Force and other U.S. Federal Agencies. With more than 800 employees, the Company's core services for U.S. Defense and Federal Government customers include: aircraft maintenance; ground vehicle and support equipment rebuild/maintenance; logistical support; on-site engineering support; aircraft and automotive painting; contractor owned & operated ground vehicle maintenance facilities.

"At Day & Zimmermann, we have a strong history of providing successful O&M services to support the DoD," said Steve Selfridge, President of Day & Zimmermann Government Services. "M2 will build upon our global experience expanding the solutions we offer our government customers around the world," he added. "Building upon our long history in the MRO market is an important part of our O&M growth strategy, aligning our services with our existing customer base which spans the U.S. Federal Government."

"We are excited to join Day & Zimmermann, a value-driven organization known for its promise of integrity, to employees and customers alike," said Michael Moreno, CEO, M2. "It is a natural fit for M2, as our employees provide a specialized service for government customers with the highest standards of excellence in quality and safety performance," he adds.

For more than seventy years, Day & Zimmermann has successfully delivered O&M and Base Operations Support Services to the Department of Defense (DoD), Homeland Security, and other government agencies. We have a proven track record spanning multiple DoD locations, managing facilities operations for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force. The Company has performed all aspects of base operation support services including equipment and vehicle maintenance, work management, facility maintenance, supply services, ammunition operations, explosive ordnance storage and disposal, and transportation management.

ABOUT M2 SERVICES CORPORATION

M2 Services Corporation, headquartered in McKinney, Texas, is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. The Company was founded in 1999 and today has a workforce of more than 800 employees. The Company's core services for U.S. Defense and Federal Government customers include: aircraft maintenance, ground vehicle and support equipment rebuild/maintenance; logistical support; on-site engineering support; aircraft and automotive painting; contractor owned & operated ground vehicle maintenance facilities.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of 43,000 specializing in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, security and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.5 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment—maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and accelerating innovation around the world. We do what we say.® http://www.dayzim.com

Press Contact:

Holly Holt

Director Marketing & Communications

Day & Zimmermann, Government Services

holly.holt@dayzim.com



