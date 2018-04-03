U.S. Army Seeks Small Business for Biomedical Laboratory Services in Hawaii

Honolulu, HI, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The U.S. Army issued a solicitation for a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that can provide biomedical laboratory services at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. The last day a small business can submit a quote is April 18, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use the third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

The requirements to fulfill the Army's needs are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. The contractor will be responsible for providing laboratory services and support for researchers and graduate medical education residents for the Department of Clinical Investigation.

All proposals are required to have the phone numbers and email addresses for the contractor's authorized sales representative, billing and accounting representative, and government contract representative. Once a proposal has been put together, it should be sent to contracting officer Lee A. Hess and contracting specialist Robert A. Edwards ( lee.a.hess.civ@mail.mil , robert.a.edwards147.civ@mail.mil ). Make sure that before applying for this opportunity that your company is properly registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). It is important to have this registration set-up if interested in making offers to the government for work such as this.

SAM is mandatory for all who want to make offers to perform contract work for the government.

