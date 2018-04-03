Giggles N' Hugs Extends Rights Offering Subscription Period

Los Angeles, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB:GIGL) (the "Company") announced today, that based on requests from current shareholders and given the recent decline in market conditions, among other factors, that it will extend the subscription period for its rights offering to expire on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET (unless extended). The company had over 175 shareholders that have subscribed to the offering. Any additional Right holders who wish to participate should contact their broker or financial advisor regarding the processing of their subscriptions prior to the new expiration date of the rights offering.



Thursday, March 1, 2018 Subscription Period Began

Monday, April 16, 2018 Subscription Period ends at 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Shareholders of record received two non-transferable subscription rights for every one share of common stock owned on the Record Date and may participate in the rights offering. Each subscription right entitles the holder to purchase one unit for $0.03 per basic subscription right and additional units via the over-subscription privilege. Each unit consists of one share of GIGL common stock and 0.70 of a five-year warrant from the time of issuance. Each whole warrant will be exercisable for one share of GIGL common stock for $0.06 per Warrant. Holders who fully exercise their basic subscription right will be entitled to purchase additional units via the over-subscription privilege (should any of the offering remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the Subscription Period).

The rights offering is being offered pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-1 as amended (Reg. No. 333-220302) on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering can be made only by a final prospectus. Investors should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus included in the registration statement contains this and additional information about the Company and the rights offering, and rights holders should carefully read the prospectus before exercising their rights and investing. The prospectus may be found by clicking on the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001381435&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0

Please direct your request for copies of the prospectus to Mackenzie Partners at

(800) 322-2885 or rightsoffer@mackenziepartners.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTORS RELATIONS CONTACT: Bruce Haase RedChip Companies, Inc. 800.733.2447, ext. 131 bruce@redchip.com Joey Parsi CEO/Founder Giggles N Hugs Joey@gigglesnhugs.com