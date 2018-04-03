Reata to Present Preclinical Data on RTA 1701, a Novel RORγt Inverse Agonist, at Upcoming Immunology Conference

Novel, Orally-Bioavailable Agent With Potent Activity in Cell-Based and Animal Models

Non-Human Primate Proof-of-Concept for Suppression of IL-17A Achieved

Phase 1 Initiation for RTA 1701 Planned in 2018, Initial Results Expected by 1H19

IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) (Reata or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the upcoming presentation of preclinical data for its novel RORγt inverse agonist RTA 1701 at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists in Austin, Texas on May 6-7, 2018. RTA 1701 is the lead product candidate from Reata's proprietary series of RORγt inverse agonists for the potential treatment of a broad range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. RTA 1701 is an orally-bioavailable, RORγt-selective, inverse agonist that demonstrates strong efficacy in rodent disease models. RTA 1701 potently suppresses production of IL-17A, a clinically important cytokine, in human immune cells and when dosed orally to non-human primates.

Reata will present key preclinical data characterizing RTA 1701 in the following sessions:

Dulubova et al., "RTA 1701 is an orally-bioavailable, potent, and selective RORγt inhibitor that suppresses Th17 differentiation in vitro and is efficacious in mouse models of autoimmune disease." May 6, 2:30 pm CT.

Reisman et al., "RTA 1701 is an oral RORγt inhibitor that suppresses the IL-17A response in non-human primates." May 7, 2:30 pm CT.

"Our data with RTA 1701, and especially our primate proof-of-concept experiments, are highly encouraging," said Keith Ward, Ph.D., Reata's Chief Development Officer. "We believe that a high, unmet need remains for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, and that RTA 1701 represents a promising small molecule development candidate in these indications." RTA 1701 was discovered by Reata, who holds global rights for the asset.

Reata plans to continue the development of RTA 1701 with a first-in-human study in 2018 that includes evaluation of IL-17A suppression with initial results expected by 1H19.

About RORγt

RORγt is the key transcription factor that orchestrates the differentiation of Th17 cells and drives production of key pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-17A. Aberrant IL-17A signaling has been implicated in many diseases, including chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and many others. Therefore, suppression of activity of RORγt via an inverse agonist such as RTA 1701 has the potential for broad activity across multiple therapeutic areas of high, unmet medical need.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "will," "may," "aims," "plans," and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Reata's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(972) 865-2219

info@reatapharma.com

http://news.reatapharma.com

Investor Relations:

Vinny Jindal

Vice President, Strategy

(469) 374-8721

ir@reatapharma.com

Media:

Matt Middleman, M.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

(646) 627-8384

matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com