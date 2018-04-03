Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Pipeline Progress at R&d Day on April 10, 2018

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), announced today that it will host its 2018 Research & Development (R&D) Day on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CDT) in New York City. Members of Lexicon's senior management team will provide an update to the investment community on the company's commercial product, XERMELO®, and along with external opinion leaders, provide in-depth overviews of the company's development portfolio, including sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, LX2761 for diabetes and LX9211 for neuropathic pain.

External key opinion leaders scheduled to present include:

Renuka Iyer, M.D., Section Chief, GI Medical Oncology, Co-Director Liver and Pancreas Tumor Center, Roswell Park Cancer Center

Jake Kushner, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section Head of Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology, Baylor College of Medicine, Service Chief of the Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic at Texas Children's Hospital

Members of Lexicon's senior management team scheduled to present include:

Lonnel Coats, President and Chief Executive Officer

Alex Santini, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., EVP, Research and Development

Pablo Lapuerta, M.D., EVP and Chief Medical Officer

Jeffrey L. Wade, J.D., EVP, Corporate and Administrative Affairs and Chief Financial Officer

An audio webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of the company website at www.lexpharma.com/investors, with a webcast replay accessible for 14 days after the event.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for patients with serious, chronic conditions. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists have studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes over the last 20 years and have identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl), Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development in diabetes and metabolism and neuropathic pain. For additional information please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements relating to Lexicon's growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including those relating to Lexicon's ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX2761, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates, that may cause Lexicon's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under "Risk Factors" in Lexicon's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries:

Kimberly Lee, D.O.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(281) 863-3383

klee@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Chas Schultz

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(281) 863-3421

cschultz@lexpharma.com