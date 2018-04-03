Solar Alliance Completes Installation of Largest Rooftop Solar Project in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance' or the ‘Company') (TSX-V:SOLR) is pleased to announce it has completed the installation of a 182 kilowatt (kW) commercial solar project on the rooftop of Precision Part Systems in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Precision Part Systems is a full-service contract assembly facility that offers assembly, inspection and packaging services. Design and construction of the 182 kW solar array was completed by Solar Alliance's expanding commercial division. Construction of this project was completed on budget and on schedule. It is the largest rooftop solar project in the City of Winston-Salem and in Forsyth County. This is also Solar Alliance's first project in the State of North Carolina.



Solar Array on Precision Part Systems (credit: Kevin Brinkley)





"Installing a rooftop solar array really takes advantage of an underutilized asset - the roof - and turns it into a tool to save the business money," said Harvey Abouelata, Vice President of Commercial Solar at Solar Alliance. "The result is simple: our clients feel the impact on their bottom line and know they are promoting renewable energy and future technology development. In turn, the savings generated allow our customers to invest back into their business."

"As a company one of our goals was to become environmentally friendly and using our existing empty rooftop just made perfect sense," said Precision Part Systems owner Kevin Brinkley. "It's very rewarding for me to know that our company is now the owner of probably the largest rooftop solar production in our city or county and I personally believe other local businesses will follow in our footsteps once they see the benefits. I hope that this is the first of many solar projects we complete with Solar Alliance going forward with them."

"Over the last few months Solar Alliance has experienced its largest growth in commercial solar sales in the history of the company," said Solar Alliance Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. "The economics of commercial solar in many States has become incredibly attractive with the combination of pricing, incentives and savings that will make it part of the thought process for every business. Solar electrification will ultimately happen in many, many businesses over the next decade and we are proud to be part of these changing tides. It has been great to work with Precision Part Systems, a company that is leading the way in Winston-Salem," concluded Bak.

The completion of the Precision Part Systems projects following the announcement on March 14th that Solar Alliance will build a 2.4 MW commercial solar project for a Fortune Global 500 company in the Southeast U.S. Solar Alliance will design, engineer and construct the 2.4 megawatt ground mount solar project. The Project is the largest sold to date by Solar Alliance and is equivalent to building 480 average-sized residential solar systems. Solar Alliance has already secured equipment for the Project and solar panels have already been delivered to site.

Jason Bak, Chairman and CEO

For more information:



Solar Alliance

Myke Clark

604-288-9051

mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d51ba0dd-6889-4038-816d-bef2ca7d92c1