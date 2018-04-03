ZINFI Hosts Channel Marketing Concierge Best Practices Webinar with Guest Speaker from SiriusDecisions

Attendees Will Learn How to Leverage Concierge Services to Increase Partner Engagement, Adoption and ROI

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, and special guest SiriusDecisions, Inc., the leading global business-to-business (B2B) research and advisory firm, today announced they will offer a free webinar entitled "Channel Marketing Concierge Services: Deployment Best Practices," to be held Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. UTC.

During this session, ZINFI and SiriusDecisions will share best practices for engaging and deploying marketing concierge services with partner programs and discuss how these services can dramatically improve success. The webinar will also include advice for driving partner adoption and participation, increasing engagement and execution capabilities, and using concierge services to proactively reach out to partners and help them develop new opportunities.

ZINFI webinar speakers include Danilo Do Prado, Partner Marketing Consultant at ZINFI, who will provide a brief introduction; Angela Leech, Research Director, SiriusDecisions, who will present "Channel Marketing Concierge Services"; and ZINFI's Matt Williams, Director, EMEA, who will speak on "Concierge Services Deployment Models." At the end of the webinar, Williams will host a Q&A session. Details on the webinar and registration can be found here.

"This webinar is a great opportunity for marketing professionals to learn more about channel marketing concierge services and how these services can help partners plan and execute demand generation programs and drive better results across the channel," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Our speakers will be sharing what they've learned over the years based on the extensive research conducted by SiriusDecisions as well as ZINFI's hands-on experience with Fortune 500 companies. Webinar attendees will get detailed information about the most effective ways to generate leads through the channel with a particular focus on concierge programs, which consistently deliver the highest adoption rates and ROI."

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, notes that the ZINFI partner relationship management application is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." In addition, the report highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI has also been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave™ evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM – its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM …."

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

