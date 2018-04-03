XOMA to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), a pioneer in the discovery, development and licensing of therapeutic antibodies, today announced that Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer, will present the Company's royalty-aggregator business model at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 9:25 a.m. CET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of XOMA's website at www.xoma.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 90 days following the presentation.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA has built a portfolio of over two dozen products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to partner-funded programs. XOMA's license portfolio has the potential to generate significant milestone payments and royalty revenue in the future. For more information, visit www.xoma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the potential of XOMA's portfolio of partnered programs and licensed technologies generating substantial milestone and royalty proceeds over time. These statements are based on assumptions that may not prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to certain risks inherent in the biotechnology industry, including those related to the fact that our product candidates subject to out-license agreements are still being developed, and our licensees may require substantial funds to continue development which may not be available; we do not know whether there will be, or will continue to be, a viable market for the products in which we have an ownership or royalty interest; we may not be successful in entering into out-license agreements for our product candidates; if our therapeutic product candidates do not receive regulatory approval, our third-party licensees will not be able to manufacture and market them. Other potential risks to XOMA meeting these expectations are described in more detail in XOMA's most recent filing on Form 10-K and in other SEC filings. Consider such risks carefully when considering XOMA's prospects. Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents XOMA's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. XOMA disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

