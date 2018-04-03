ProQR to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases including Leber's congenital amaurosis 10, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and cystic fibrosis, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming conferences in April.



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 9:25 am CET, Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of ProQR, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference. The conference is being held on April 8 - 10 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

World Orphan Drug Congress USA

On Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 5:20 pm ET, Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of ProQR, will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘How rare disease companies are ramping up innovation to boost orphan drug development and patient centricity' during the World Orphan Drug Congress. The congress is being held on April 25 - 27 in Oxon Hill, MD, USA.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber's congenital amaurosis 10, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and cystic fibrosis. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

*Since 2012*

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such statements include those relating to our participation at the H.C. Wainwright Life Science Conference or the World Orphan Drug Congress. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.:

Smital Shah

Chief Financial Officer

T: +1 415 231 6431

ir@proqr.com



