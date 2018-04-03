Advantest to Showcase Test Solution for Automotive Sensors and Moderate Panel Discussion at WCX World Congress, April 10-12 in Detroit

TOKYO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE:6857) will exhibit its innovative test solution for semiconductor-based pressure sensors used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and moderate a panel discussion on the evolving appearance and operation of automobiles at SAE's WCX World Congress, coming April 10-12 to Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.



Rugged, on-board sensors are in high demand for automotive applications, where their usage ranges from reducing carbon-dioxide emissions to enabling ADAS-enabled vehicles. Ensuring the reliable performance of these sensors and shortening the development time for new automotive systems requires highly efficient test solutions.

In booth S4000 throughout the WCX World Congress, Advantest will exhibit its HA7200 system, capable of precisely controlling the temperature and pressure in testing automotive pressure sensors. Designed for evaluating up to four sensors simultaneously, the HA7200 can be coupled with a handler and the EVA100 measurement system to create a high-productivity test cell that optimizes a user's engineering, prototyping and manufacturing processes. This test cell is already in use at multiple customer companies.

In addition, Advantest's vice president of global marketing communications, Judy Davies, will moderate a roundtable discussion with seven automotive industry executives sharing their insights and opinions regarding how new generations of electronics, hardware, software, system architectures and manufacturing processes are changing the automobile industry. The 90-minute event will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, in the Ambassador Ballroom, Room #360 of the Cobo Center.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

