ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorders

Duluth, GA, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SPN101: Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorders as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users April 1-30, 2018.



Autism spectrum disorders are a group of disorders that can affect a child's ability to learn, socialize, and communicate with those around him. There are several disorders that fall into this general disability category. These disorders include:

Autism

Asperger's syndrome

Rett's syndrome

Childhood Disintegrative Disorder

Pervasive Developmental Disorder Not Otherwise Specified

The word spectrum, meaning range or variety, is significant to a clear understanding of this group of disorders. A child with an autism spectrum disorder may display characteristics that range in severity from mild to severe. In certain ways, every case is unique. For example, some children diagnosed with autism are able to use verbal language to communicate their needs. Other children are nonverbal, but communicate through technology or picture communication systems. In the most extreme cases, some children diagnosed with autism are nonverbal and unable to communicate their needs through any means other than their behavior. In order to be diagnosed with autism, a child must display specific characteristics with the onset prior to the age of three.

The goal of this course is introduce participants to autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and the characteristics of children who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. Participants will also be introduced to several students with autism spectrum disorders and many of the classroom strategies that support these students. When child care providers work together with parents, therapists, and other professionals to create a plan of action, it is quite realistic to expect that the child with autism will be successful in an inclusive environment. Open communication and creating a strong support system are the first steps to take when creating the consistency necessary for this success.

"A rise in the diagnosis rate of autism spectrum disorders, combined with the fact that such disorders develop in early childhood, makes this topic both relevant and vital for child care professionals," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "With a clearer understanding of autism spectrum disorders, providers will be better prepared to work with children of all ability levels."

SPN101: Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorders is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

