genedrive to premier its Genedrive® Hepatitis C test in Asia Pacific

3 April 2018

genedrive plc ("genedrive" or the "Company")

Genedrive® HCV ID Kit to be presented at MEDLAB Asia Pacific Exhibition & Congress

genedrive plc (AIM: GDR), the near patient molecular diagnostics company, today announces it will premiere its Genedrive® HCV ID Kit in the Asia Pacific region at the MEDLAB Asia Pacific Exhibition & Congress in Singapore on 2-4 April 2018.

Genedrive® HCV ID Kit is a qualitative HCV assay, providing results within 90 minutes and is designed for use in a decentralised testing environment. It is performed on the company's portable molecular diagnostics platform, Genedrive®, and was created to support the roll-out of direct-acting antivirals in low and middle income countries.

genedrive recently announced first commercial sales of instruments and assays to Sysmex Europe GmbH to cover Europe, Middle East and Africa and Sysmex Asia Pacific Pte Ltd for the Asia Pacific region, excluding India. In addition, the Genedrive® HCV ID Kit's first external validation study was successfully conducted in South Africa with results announced in early January 2018 showing 100% specificity and sensitivity in independent use, confirming that our good clinical validation performance can be translated into real-world settings.

MEDLAB is a significant and highly attended event in the Asia Pacific region for leading companies to showcase their technologies and innovations in the field of laboratory diagnostics. With over 4,000 delegates from around the world, the congress features products in many areas including point of need and infectious diseases.

The Genedrive® HCV-ID Kit will be presented and demonstrated together with Sysmex Asia Pacific at booth M19 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Notes to Editors

About genedrive plc

genedrive plc is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile, simple to use and robust point of need molecular diagnostics platform for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and for use in patient stratification (genotyping), pathogen detection and other indications. The Genedrive® HCV ID Kit has received CE-IVD Certification and has been launched in Africa and Asia Pacific. genedrive has distribution agreements with subsidiaries of Sysmex Corporation for the distribution of the Genedrive® platform in the EMEA and SE Asia (ex India), and with ARKRAY Healthcare pvt Ltd for the distribution of the Genedrive® HCV ID Kit and Genedrive® platform in India.

Further details can be found at: www.genedriveplc.com and www.genedrive.com

About Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C (HCV) is an international public health challenge, comparable to other major communicable diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. It is estimated that 150-200 million people, or approximately 3% of the world's population, are living with chronic HCV, and more than 350,000 people die yearly from HCV related diseases. In 2016, WHO published the first global health sector strategy on Hepatitis with a goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a major public health threat by 2030. New oral, well-tolerated treatment regimens can achieve cure rates of over 90% however access to rapid, inexpensive and accurate diagnostics are a critical bottleneck that must be addressed to eradicate HCV.