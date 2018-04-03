Allecra Therapeutics Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

LÖRRACH, Germany and SAINT LOUIS, France, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allecra Therapeutics (Private), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held on April 8-10 at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.



Nicholas Benedict, co-founder and chief executive officer of Allecra Therapeutics, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com ) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference Date: April 10, 2018 Time: 15:25-15:50h (Central European Time) Location: Salon Atlantique - Est (2nd Floor); Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw2/altg. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

For further information please contact

Allecra Therapeutics GmbH

Nicholas Benedict

+41 79 592 2005 / info@allecra.com

About Allecra Therapeutics

Allecra Therapeutics, established in 2013, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel treatments to combat multi drug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Its lead product candidate, Cefepime/AAI101, a novel Extended Spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor designed to overcome resistance of typical Gram-negative hospital pathogens harboring Extended Spectrum β-lactamases (ESBLs), holds Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status and has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA, for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP).

Allecra has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of multi-drug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital.

Allecra's mission is to contribute towards the global effort to combat antibiotic resistance by developing new treatments which overcome emerging resistance mechanisms, thereby saving lives of patients whose infections may otherwise be inadequately treated.

Allecra is supported by existing investors Forbion, Delos Capital, EdRIP, Xeraya Capital, EMBL Ventures, BioMed Partners and Nicholas Benedict. Allecra's wholly-owned French subsidiary is a beneficiary of financial support from the French public bank Bpifrance and from the Région Alsace.

For more information on Allecra please visit www.allecra.com or email info@allecra.com.