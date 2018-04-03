VirtualArmour Expands Growth Into Hospitality and Manufacturing Sectors with $1.1M in New Contracts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Managed Services Provider, VirtualArmour International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:VAI) (3V3:F) (OTCQB:VTLR) announced today that it has finalized two new contracts within the hospitality and manufacturing sectors.



These contracts have a total value of USD$1.1M over their term, with the scope of services to include a focus on security and data compliance as well as infrastructure management. Services include the implementation of hardware, software, professional and managed security services.

"With the demand of PCI and PII requirements, we are seeing an increased focus on compliance within the hospitality industry to protect their guests, their brand and their future earnings," said Chad Schamberger, VP of Engineering and Professional Services. "Providing the option for outsourcing Managed Security Services allows our clients to allocate their staff resources and capital to growing revenue and serving customers; while still arming the business with the latest technologies and specialized resources that will keep them protected and compliant."

Technologies delivered as part of both of these solutions include those from IBM QRadar and Juniper Networks.

Due to the sensitivities inherent within the industry, VirtualArmour's policy is not to disclose specific client details in press releases.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour is a global cybersecurity and Managed Services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.



The Company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its US and UK-based security operation centers ("SOC"). Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers only leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour's proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients - which include those listed on the Fortune 500 - within several industry sectors, in over 30 countries, across five continents. Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website www.virtualarmour.com

Company Contact

PR@virtualarmour.com

Office: 720-644-0913

