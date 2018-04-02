Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe

SHANGHAI, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the largest online travel agent in Asia and the second largest in the world, Ctrip is devoted to providing the best services and customer experiences for over 300 million registered users. Since the launch in January 2016, Ctrip Customized Travel has seen increased user demand up to 120,000 per month. With more than 1,000 suppliers and 4,000 personal travel consultants covering 141 countries, Ctrip's Customized Travel is the biggest customized travel platform in Asia. It provides a hassle-free one-stop service for users to embark on a travel journey that is personalized, unique and transparent.



In order to fully support this year's China-Europe Tourism Year, Ctrip Customized Travel will hold the first Business Summit in Budapest, Hungary on the 16th of April. Ctrip hopes to meet European travel suppliers so that we can work together to better cater for the growing number of Chinese travelers who are opting for more customized tours. From previous cooperation with suppliers, we have seen an increase of the number and quality of travel products and services as well as an increase in daily orders.

According to Ctrip's "2017 Customized Travel Report", 2017 marked the beginning of popularization of customized travel in China. More than one million requests were made in 2017. 60% was for domestic tourism with Sanya, Xiamen, Beijing, Lijiang and Shanghai as the top five most popular destinations for travelers. For outbound requests, people traveled mostly to Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam. 80% of travelers requested for ‘slower' trips that are more unique and personalized. 60% placed local cuisine experiences above all else, 55% opted for unique hotel experiences while 30% of requests were made for marriage proposals and honeymoons. 80% of customized trips were made by those travelling with their families. Those born in the 1980s and 1990s are the main force behind this craze for customized travel.

With strong preferences for self-coordinated and personalized tours, Chinese travelers are becoming more willing to spend money on gaining local experiences. There is greater demand for unique high-quality and individualized travel products and services. As more travelers become selective in their chosen travel destination, Ctrip Customized Travel continues to cater to their diverse needs.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

