Enwave to Expand Its Low-Carbon District Energy System East, Anchored by Menkes's Landmark 100 Queens Quay East Development

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enwave Energy Corporation ("Enwave"), a leading provider of innovative, sustainable energy services, is pleased to announce district energy service expansion to Toronto's East Bayfront community. Menkes Developments Ltd. ("Menkes") will be the first developer to leverage the expansion to service 100 Queens Quay East with low-carbon energy solutions.

The 25-storey Class "AAA" LEED Platinum building—which broke ground last month and will feature 75,000 square feet of retail space and 600,000 square feet of office space, including the LCBO's new 225,000-square-foot headquarters—will be exclusively serviced with chilled water and hot water supplied by Enwave's district energy system.

"The Menkes 100 Queens Quay East tower is an exciting catalyst for Enwave's expansion of our low-carbon solutions to serve the environmental and energy needs for East Bayfront developments," said Carlyle Coutinho, Enwave President and COO, East Region.

"Menkes is proud of its longstanding partnership with Enwave which has allowed us to create award-winning sustainable buildings on Toronto's Waterfront," said Peter Menkes, President of the Commercial/Industrial division of Menkes Developments. "We're so pleased that 100 Queens Quay East will be the driving force in the expansion of this low-carbon energy source to continue the remarkable revitalization of the waterfront."

Enwave is an active participant in the community planning process working with both the City of Toronto and developers in the East Bayfront. Enwave's low-carbon energy systems and complementary new technologies offer flexible solutions that meet and exceed the energy objectives and environmental standards of development and municipal stakeholders.

"Our Toronto organization is a North American leader in the deployment of low-carbon, reliable and resilient district energy solutions, and is also recognized globally for their industry-leading Deep Lake Water Cooling system," said John Peri, Enwave's North American CEO. "Toronto's eastern waterfront is an excellent opportunity to showcase our breadth of services."

About Enwave

Enwave Energy Corporation, a private corporation owned by Brookfield Asset Management and its institutional partners, is a fully integrated, sustainable energy services provider with assets in Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Windsor, London, and Charlottetown. In each community, Enwave operates intelligent thermal energy systems that generate, store, distribute and share energy in its different forms across the district.



About Menkes

Menkes Developments Ltd. is an award-winning, fully integrated real estate company involved in the construction, ownership and management of office, industrial, retail and residential properties. Founded in 1954, the company is one of the largest private developers in Canada, with a primary focus in the Greater Toronto Area. Menkes is known for its innovative, multi-disciplinary approach and particularly for its expertise in large-scale, mixed-use development. Past projects include the Empress Walk entertainment, shopping and residential complex in North York City Centre, the Four Seasons Hotel & Residences in Bloor-Yorkville and two landmark projects in Toronto's South Core district, 25 York (TELUS House) office tower and the two million square foot Harbour Plaza Residences / One York commercial retail complex. The company's latest project is a proposed waterfront community called Sugar Wharf on an 11.5-acre site in downtown Toronto, which will be anchored by a new two-acre park.



