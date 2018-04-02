John Marshall Law School Hosts 17th Annual Folsom Lecture on International Business and Trade Law

Chicago, Illinois, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for International Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago will host its 17th Annual Folsom Lecture on April 4. The topic of the lecture will be "Piercing the Corporate Veil: A European Perspective".

This year's lecture will be led by Louis-Daniel Muka Tshibende, an associate professor, vice dean in charge of international relations and academic director of two English-taught programs at Lyon Catholic University: LL.M. of International Business Law and University Diploma in Common Law. Tshibende holds an LL.B. in Economic and Social Law from the Protestant University of Congo, an LL.M. in Business Law and a Ph.D. in Private Law from the Aix-Marseille University Faculty of Law and Political Science. His lectures and research focus on comparative law, company law and contract law.

The event will also feature three commentators: Arthur Acevedo, professor of law at The John Marshall Law School; Andre Fiebig, a partner at Quarles & Brady LLP; and Marjorie Loeb, a partner at Mayer Brown. The presentation will address the advantages and disadvantages of the EU and its member states recognizing the corporate veil.

The Folsom Lecture on International Business and Trade Law is an annual event at John Marshall named after Ralph H. Folsom. Folsom is a professor at the University of San Diego School of Law who teaches antitrust law, international business, NAFTA, European Union Law and international trade law. He is also an adjunct faculty member in John Marshall's LL.M. in International Business and Trade Law program and serves on John Marshall's Center for International Law Advisory Board. Every spring, Folsom or another noted academic or practitioner lectures on some aspect of international business and trade law. This lecture series was initiated in 2002. Previous lecture topics include "Free Trade vs World Trade," "Trading for National Security: U.S. Free Trade Agreements in the Middle East and North Africa," and "WTO Regulation of Bilateral Trade Agreements: A Reform Proposal."

