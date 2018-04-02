Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit's Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) ("THL Credit"), today announced the appointment of Jane Musser Nelson to its Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Ms. Musser Nelson joins THL Credit's Board of Directors with extensive experience in the asset management industry with a focus on leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and private credit. She was formerly with Cambridge Associates, where she spent eight years researching credit managers and working with a broad array of clients building credit portfolios as well as advising on all asset allocations.

Prior to this, Ms. Musser Nelson was an Executive Vice President at Bain Capital Credit, investing and managing portfolios of leveraged loans and high yield bonds. She was also previously at ING Capital Advisors for eight years, serving on their U.S. and European Investment Committees and managing CLOs. Prior to ING, she was a Vice President at Eaton Vance working on the Senior Debt Fund team.

"We are very grateful to have someone as experienced as Jane on our Board of Directors," said Chris Flynn, CEO of THL Credit. "She has tremendous insight into the credit industry gained over the course of her distinguished career, and is a strong addition to our team."

Currently Ms. Musser Nelson serves on the advisory committee of several private investment funds. She is a graduate of Smith College and the Amos Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College.

