NatureSweet® Tomatoes Returns to Viva Fresh

San Antonio, TX, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (NatureSweet.com), will showcase their full line-up of products as well as the NEW Brighthouse Organics line at the upcoming Viva Fresh Produce Expo held in San Antonio, TX on April 5- 7, 2018 at the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort.

Stop by Booth #25 at Viva Fresh 2018 to check out the full NatureSweet product line up and the NEW Brighthouse Organics line. NatureSweet® also encourages attendees to follow NatureSweet® on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram to learn more about their brand story.

About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Jubilees™, Eclipses™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.





About Brighthouse Organics ®

Brighthouse Organics® greenhouse grown vegetables are sold at major grocers, mass retailers and club stores in the United States and Canada. Brighthouse Organics® is committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which it operates. Brighthouse Organics® is a trademark of NS Brands, Ltd.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for members, while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. In just three years, the Viva Fresh Produce Expo has catered to sold out crowds and increased buyer attendance by over 140%.

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210.408.8539 loricastillo@naturesweet.com