Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call to Provide Operational Update

FREMONT, Calif., April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using our proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology, today announced that it will host a conference call to be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 4:30PM ET. At this time, management will provide an operational update.



To access the conference call:

US/CANADA Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 379-5311 US/CANADA International Dial-In Number: (209) 905-5963 Conference ID: 8979418

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately three hours after the call and available through May 4, 2018.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using our proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray, or ADAM technology. The Company recently announced positive results from our ZOTRIP study that evaluated M207, which is our proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via our ADAM technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Zosano is focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with known safety and efficacy profiles provides an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The Company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the Company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of expected clinical development milestones, sufficiency of our capital resources and need for future funding and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Zosano Contact:

Georgia Erbez

Chief Business Officer and

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200