Rosehill Resources Inc. to Present at the IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium

HOUSTON, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROSE) (NASDAQ:ROSEW) (NASDAQ:ROSEU) today announced that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the IPAA Oil & Gas Symposium in New York City.



Rosehill's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, Craig Owen and Vice President of Geology, Brian Ayers, will present and host one-on-one meetings on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the "Events" tab of the News & Media section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com. The Company will be uploading the presentation material to its website on the "Presentation" tab of the News & Media section on the day of the presentation.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin

Contact Information:

Alan Townsend

President and Chief Executive Officer

281-675-3400

Craig Owen

Chief Financial Officer

281-675-3400

