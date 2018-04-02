USHCC to Honor Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen with Lifetime Achievement Award

Washington, D.C., April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to honor Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL 27) with the "2018 Lifetime Achievement Award" at the 2018 Legislative Summit. This year's award will be presented by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), our country's first Latina U.S. Senator.





The award will be presented at the USHCC's Legislative Summit closing gala on April 26th, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The Lifetime Achievement Award commemorates the accomplishments of a national leader who has dedicated his or her career to serving our nation and acting in its best interests. Previous recipients of this award include Ret. Navy Commander Everett Alvarez Jr, U.S. Senator John McCain, former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, and U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra.

"Few in Congress have done more to promote the hard work of America's millions of Hispanic-owned businesses than Rep. Ros-Lehtinen who has served our community faithfully for almost three decades. As the first Latina Member of Congress, she has been critical in making sure Hispanic-Americans have a seat at the table, and she has inspired a new generation of Latina leaders. Her advocacy and devotion in Congress will be sorely missed as she retires this year. The USHCC is honored to present her with this award and trusts that, as a champion of our community, she will serve as an example for all future public servants," said Fernand Fernandez, Interim President & CEO of the USHCC.

The Legislative Summit is the USHCC's premier advocacy event, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to meet, engage and join forces with business leaders, corporate executives, legislative and policy experts, as well as elected and appointed government officials. Summit attendees will be able to take advantage of networking events, workshops, round-table discussions, procurement matchmaking, and meal events that feature premier keynote speakers. It is the USHCC's mission for this annual event to serve as a platform for its members to benefit from the organization's exceptional working relationship with bipartisan members of Congress, the White House, and heads of regulatory agencies.





The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

