Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, James Song, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jim Kirsch, Executive Chairman of the Board, Michael Wang, Chief Executive Officer and Star Jones, President will ring the Opening Bell.

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Monday, April 2, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States and China including National Association of Professional Women (NAPW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions, and Noble Voice, a career placement and career counseling call center. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

