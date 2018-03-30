Kenon Announces Updates With Respect to its Interest in OPC Energy

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) (TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") announces updates in respect of its holding of OPC Energy ("OPC"), which is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") and in which Kenon holds a 76% interest, and OPC's development project Tzomet Energy.

OPC operates and develops power facilities in Israel. In April 2017, OPC entered into agreements (including an option agreement) for the acquisition of 95% of the shares of Tzomet Energy Ltd., which holds the rights to develop a natural gas-fired power station in Israel with capacity of approximately 396 MW, for total consideration of $23 million, subject to adjustment. In August 2017, the Israel Electricity Authority (the "EA") received a letter from the Israel Concentration Committee stating that it believed that, for reasons of broad economy concentration (i.e. taking into account businesses owned by related entities of Kenon's controlling shareholder), OPC should not be granted a contingent license for the construction of the planned facility. In March 2018, OPC completed the acquisition of 95% of the shares of Tzomet Energy, although Tzomet still requires (among other requirements) a contingent license from the EA to proceed with construction of the planned facility.

In view of the above, Kenon is considering its options with respect to its ownership interest in OPC, including a potential sale of its interest in OPC in whole or in part. Such a sale, if agreed and consummated, would be made consistent with Kenon's strategy to realize the value of its businesses for its shareholders, which may include monetization of its businesses. There is no assurance that Kenon will proceed with any such sale or what the terms of such a sale may be, and any sale may require consents.

Such a sale, if agreed and consummated would be subject to "Lock up" regulations of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

About Kenon

Kenon is a holding company that operates dynamic, primarily growth-oriented businesses. The companies it owns, in whole or in part, are at various stages of development, ranging from established, cash-generating businesses to early stage development companies. Kenon's businesses consist of:

OPC Energy (76% interest) – a leading owner, developer and operator of power generation facilities in the Israeli power market;

Qoros (24% interest) – a China -based automotive company;

-based automotive company; ZIM (32% interest) – an international shipping company; and

Primus Green Energy, Inc. (91% interest) – an early stage developer of alternative fuel technology.

Kenon remains committed to its strategy to realize the value of its businesses for its shareholders. In connection with this strategy, Kenon may provide its shareholders with direct access to its businesses, which may include spin-offs, listings, offerings, distributions or monetization of its businesses. Kenon is actively exploring various ways to materialize this strategy in a rational and expeditious manner. For further information on Kenon's businesses and strategy, see Kenon's publicly available filings, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Please also see http://www.kenon-holdings.com for additional information.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about Kenon's interest in OPC and OPC's development project Tzomet Energy, including statements with respect to Kenon's consideration of its options with respect to its interest in OPC which may include a potential sale of its interest in OPC, and are based on Kenon's management's current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those indicated in Kenon's forward-looking statements. Such risks include the risk that the EA license is not granted, that the Tzomet project is not completed, that Kenon does not sell its interest in OPC and the terms of any such sale and the impact of such a sale on Kenon and other risks and factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kenon's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Kenon undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

