March 29, 2018 3:22pm   Comments
LOGiQ Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, March 29, 2018

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ") (TSX:LGQ) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 29, 2018, each of the five persons proposed as directors, and listed in its management information circular dated February 26, 2018, were elected as directors of LOGiQ. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Eldon Smith

109,972,508

98.21%

2,008,957

1.79%

Donna Toth

110,224,592

98.43%

1,756,873

1.57%

Colleen McMorrow

110,224,592

98.43%

1,756,873

1.57%

Gordon McMillan

110,205,252

98.41%

1,776,213

1.59%

Steve Mantle

110,225,252

98.43%

1,756,213

1.57%

 

Shareholders also approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company, (ii) LOGiQ's Stock Option Plan, in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and (iii) the acceptance, on an advisory basis, of LOGiQ's approach to executive compensation.

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About LOGiQ

LOGiQ (www.logiqasset.com) provides investment management services to institutional investors through segregated managed accounts and pooled funds, and has an institutional global advisory sales platform providing pension funds, charities and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the world. LOGiQ had assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling over $3.4 billion as at December 31, 2017.

