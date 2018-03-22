SEER to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2018) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB:SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SEER CEO John Combs, SEER Chairman Don Moorehead and CFO Heidi Anderson will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-263-0877

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2094

Conference ID: 3645915

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128852 and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.seer-corp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through June 17, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 3645915

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB:SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.