CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Acquisition Target Oasis Cannabis Records Highest Single Day Sales

March 9th $38,000 Daily High Since Retail Sales Began in Nevada on July 1st

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 15, 2018) - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) "CLS," a development stage diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced that its acquisition target, Oasis Cannabis, recorded its largest sales date on record since July 1, 2017, when Nevada first began allowing retail sales to adults over 21 years of age.

On Friday, March 9, Oasis Cannabis collected over $38,000 in gross receipts including all state and local taxes. That number beat its previous record of just under $35,000 on Friday, October 13, 2017. "We don't compare any normal sales day with July 1st," said Ben Sillitoe, CEO and Co-Founder of Oasis Cannabis. "That day was sort of a holiday and a complete anomaly. People came out to celebrate the end of cannabis prohibition in Nevada and make symbolic purchases. "Las Vegas typically sees a reduction in overall tourism during the winter months and each year the city experiences an influx of college basketball gamblers, conventioneers and college students on spring break in March."

Daily sales at Oasis Cannabis have been increasing over the last 6 weeks due to seasonal changes in Las Vegas tourism but the recent record sales day resulted mostly from attendees at the 2 day concert held by the band 311. Approximately 5,000 people attended each 311 Day concert held on 3/10/18 and 3/11/18. Sillitoe estimates that over 500 of them chose Oasis Cannabis for their marijuana needs while they were in Las Vegas. "We are very proud that many of the 311 Excitable fans chose to experience the Oasis Cannabis destination during their 3-11 day vacation," said Sillitoe. "We hope they will recommend us to their friends and family in their hometowns across the country."

Oasis Cannabis is a fully integrated cannabis operation in Nevada. Las Vegas-based Oasis Cannabis' (http://oasiscannabis.com) operations include a grow, extraction and conversion processing and a retail dispensary. CLS has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Oasis. The closing of the transaction, which is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions, is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018.

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. The company recently commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products in August 2017. An expansion of its cultivation and production facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed during the second half of 2018.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) plans to become a diversified cannabis company and is shifting its corporate strategy to becoming a fully licensed integrated cannabis producer and retailer in Nevada and other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patent pending proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

CLS has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the Oasis Cannabis companies (Alternative Solutions, LLC). The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions including our ability to raise cash, and as a result, there can be no assurance that we will be able to close the Oasis Acquisition.

CLS Holdings USA has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Oasis Cannabis, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.